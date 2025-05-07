Flight from Chandigarh makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport over ‘bomb threat’

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Chandigarh made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport following a “bomb threat”, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the threat call was received at the airport's hotline number on Tuesday.

“At 14.32 pm on Tuesday, the ATC (air traffic controller) declared full emergency for an incoming IndiGo flight (6E-6382) due to a bomb threat,” said a source from Mumbai airport.

The flight landed safely at 14.57 pm, and was taken to the isolation bay for checks as per the security protocol, the source said without disclosing the number of people on board. There was nothing suspicious found in the flight, he said.

A thorough security exercise was conducted on the aircraft, but nothing suspicious was found, said the police official. PTI DC IAS NR