Govt should make statement in Parliament: Mayawati on attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed concern over attacks on the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh and demanded that the government make a statement on the issue in Parliament.

Reportedly, there have been more than 200 attacks on Hindus in 50 districts of Bangladesh since the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindus constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million population of Bangladesh.

"After the coup in Bangladesh, the violence and atrocities being committed by the new government, especially on Hindu minorities, and the deteriorating situation there due to this are very sad and worrying. There is a lot of anger among the people of India regarding this," Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

पड़ोसी देश बांग्लादेश में तख़्ता पलट होने के बाद वहाँ नई सरकार में ख़ासकर हिन्दू अल्पसंख्यकों पर हो रही हिंसा व जुल्म-ज्यादती आदि तथा उससे वहाँ बिगड़ते हालात अति-दुखद व चिन्ताजनक। इसको लेकर भारत के लोगों में काफी आक्रोश। सरकार इस पर संसद में वक्तव्य दे व उचित कदम भी उठाए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 3, 2024

"The government should make a statement in Parliament on this and also take appropriate steps," she said.

