Haryana conducts mock drills across all 22 districts

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday carried out a civil defence mock drill under Operation Abhyaas as part of a nationwide exercise simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies and search and rescue operations.

As part of the exercise, a 'blackout' was enacted for 10 minutes from 7.50 pm to 8 pm, with the switching off all household lights.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday due to the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The drill also aimed "to enhance public awareness and train citizens in emergency protocols and response measures in the event of war or similar crises," the state government said.

The exercise was carried out in coordination with police, fire and emergency services, health department, civic authorities, and disaster management authorities.

Such drills were carried out in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Rohtak and other places.

In Gurugram, a drill was conducted at places such as Ambience Mall, a government school in Sector 47, Salwan School in Sector 15, Hero MotoCorp premises, and Garhi Bazidpur.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said the exercise was seamlessly carried out.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and DCP Headquarters Arpit Jain were part of the exercise.

People volunteered to become mock injured being taken on stretchers to ambulances, fire being doused, and people rushing to safer places as part of the drill.

They were briefed on key precautions to take before a blackout, the government statement said.

"These included keeping mobile phones and power banks fully charged, ensuring the availability of essential supplies, and preparing flashlights, solar or battery-powered torches, radios, and glow sticks.

"People were also advised to keep a valid ID and assemble a family emergency kit, comprising water, dry food, and basic medicines," it said.

People were guided to identify a safe inner room or basement as a designated shelter and were encouraged to train all members and rehearse emergency movements, such as switching off all lights and gathering in a secure area within 1-2 minutes.

The statement said that the exercise began with the activation of air raid warning sirens at 4 pm, followed by simulation activities at key locations, such mini secretariats, government offices, public sector undertakings, and shopping malls.

The final air raid alert was sounded at 7.50 pm, triggering a complete 10-minute blackout.

Motorists also complied with the blackout guidelines by parking their vehicles and switching off headlights. The exercise excluded medical establishments, though they too voluntarily participated by covering their windows with thick curtains.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Sumita Misra said the drill was mandated for 11 districts, but to strengthen preparedness, it was decided to be conducted in all 22 districts.

Misra monitored the drill from the control room set up in Panchkula.

She said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed that the drill be now carried out on May 7 every year "to ensure -- Preparation, Precaution and No Panic." PTI SUN VN VN