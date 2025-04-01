Head-on collision of private goods trains not related to Indian Railways

New Delhi: Following a head-on collision between private goods trains operated by NTPC in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, Eastern Railway on Tuesday clarified that the goods trains and the track both belong to the NTPC. It has nothing to do with the Indian Railways.

Earlier, two persons were killed and four others injured in the collision.

“Today, at around 03:00 AM, information was received regarding a collision between two private freight trains on a private railway line operated by NTPC. These trains are fully owned and operated by NTPC. The railway route connects the Kahalgaon plant to the power grid, and this private line is commonly known as NTPC Lakshmipur MGR," Eastern Railway said in a press note.

Clarifying that the incident has no connection with Indian Railways, the statement said, “The NTPC line operates entirely independently, including locomotives, driver teams, guards, signal systems, etc. Indian Railways has no role in the operation or maintenance of this line. However, Indian Railways is in constant touch with NTPC authorities to provide necessary information related to the accident.”

Meanwhile, NTPC has requested assistance from the Disaster Management team and has sought the availability of a 140-ton crane.

This crane is being sent from Sahibganj.

Indian Railways is providing all possible assistance to NTPC officials in the restoration efforts, Eastern Railway said.