Hold PSU, parliamentary panel meetings in Kashmir to allay public fears, revive tourism: JK CM at NITI Aayog meet

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday proposed a dual approach to resuscitate Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, severely impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the Centre to mandate PSUs to hold meetings in Kashmir and to convene parliamentary committee meetings there.

Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah also raised the issue of recent shelling from Pakistan that claimed 23 lives in Poonch, Rajouri and north Kashmir and underlined that the construction of individual bunkers for residents is necessary.

Acknowledging the severe impact of the recent events on the vital tourism sector, Abdullah proposed that as an immediate step, the government should direct its public sector undertakings (PSUs) to hold their meetings in Kashmir.

He also strongly pitched for holding of parliamentary consultative committee and parliamentary standing committee meetings in Jammu and Kashmir.

These concerted efforts by the government will significantly alleviate public fears, foster a renewed sense of security and trust, and ultimately pave the way for the revival of tourism in the Kashmir valley, bringing much-needed economic relief and a return to normalcy, he added.

During his extempore speech, the chief minister hailed the public's defiance against the April 22 Pahalgam attack while simultaneously seeking the Centre's attention for the region's security, tourism and economic revival.

The security challenges post-Pahalgam have severely impacted Jammu and Kashmir's economy, particularly its crucial tourism sector -- a significant source of livelihood for many in the region.

Abdullah emphasised that while the nation mourns the loss of lives in the Pahalgam massacre, the memory of the 23 people who died due to shelling from across the border must not be forgotten.

The speech began with the chief minister commending the widespread condemnation from the people of Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 lives.

He also extended his gratitude to the central leadership, including the prime minister, for its crucial assistance in protecting Kashmiris targeted by anti-social elements in the rest of the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

"When the victims of the Pahalgam massacre are remembered, the nation should also not forget 23 people who lost their lives in shelling from across the border as they were also killed by shells that emanated from Pakistan," he said, drawing a direct link between the violence and its source.

India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terror camps, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba outfits, on May 7. This was followed by heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

In a move to bolster civilian safety in vulnerable areas along the LoC and the IB, Abdullah stressed the urgent need for constructing individual bunkers for residents.

The call for individual bunkers highlights the persistent threat faced by border communities while the push for government-led tourism initiatives aims to rebuild confidence and economic stability in the valley. PTI SKL DIV DIV