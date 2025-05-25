Home Guard constable dies after being hit by train in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 25 (PTI) A Home Guard constable lost his life after being hit by a train near Kuanpipar railway crossing in the Revati Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police on Sunday said.

This took place when the constable, identified as Bhagwan Patel (55), was crossing the railway track while walking towards his in-laws house in Kuanpipar village on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The constable was hit by the Ballia-Pataliputra Express train and died on the spot, police said.

The constable's body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination, they said.

