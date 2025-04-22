IAF official attack: Action will be taken as per law, says Karnataka CM

Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has asked police officials to take action in accordance with law irrespective of Wing Commander or anyone else, in connection with a road-rage incident in the city involving an Airforce officer and a call centre employee.

Stating that both sides have given complaints, he made it clear that action would be taken in accordance with the law.

"I have asked officials to take action in accordance with law, whoever it is. Whether Wing Commander or anyone else, I have directed action in accordance with law," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old IAF officer on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, who was previously arrested on the officer's complaint in a road rage incident, police said on Tuesday.

Shiladitya Bose, a Wing Commander on Monday, recorded a video showing himself bleeding and claimed that he was attacked while he was en route to go to the airport along with his wife in their car, by the call centre employee, who was on his bike.

Police subsequently registered a case against the call centre employee, identified as Vikas Kumar, based on a complaint from Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, and he was later arrested.

However, CCTV footage from cameras in the vicinity of the incident revealed that Bose had assaulted Kumar. The footage that went viral showed Bose knocking Kumar down and also repeatedly kicking him.