INDIA alliance ‘a deer caught in the headlights on a highway’: Tehseen Poonawalla

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s distant brother-in-law Tehseen Poonawalla lamented the inability of the media committee of the ‘INDIA’ Alliance over ‘atrocious’ comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin about eradicating and destroying Sanatan Dharma.

Poonawalla, who is married to Monica Vadera, cousin of Robert Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, in a long post on X, says that “the INDIA alliance at the moment seems like a deer caught in the headlights on a highway and usually that does not end well!”

Poonawalla also attacked P Chidambaram’s son Karthi Chidambaram for supporting Stalin.

He wrote, “For one minute let us forget the morality of the terrible thing Udhayanidhi Stalin said. It was wrong PERIOD, but for a moment keep that aside and let's look at it politically.

“It's been over 24 hours since that atrocious statement by Udhayanithi Stalin and still there has been NO OFFICIAL reaction from the INDIA alliance! What is the media committee doing?

“In Mumbai during the INDIA alliance meet, the announcement of a special session of Parliament & One Nation One Poll stole the limelight! Whoever headed the INDIA alliance media group was clueless about how to bring the spotlight back on the magnificent meeting of the INDIA alliance at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai!

“Now this terrible statement by the son of the Hon'ble CM of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has taken away the focus from the good achieved at Mumbai!

“This is political indecision and in my opinion, the voters want someone or an alliance that can articulate their position! The statement by the son of the Hon'ble CM of Tamil Nadu and the son of the ex-Home Minister of India has embarrassed the INDIA alliance. For example, can Shiv Sena accept this statement?

“The INDIA alliance at the moment seems like a deer caught in the headlights on a highway and usually that does not end well! The INDIA ALLIANCE should have reacted yesterday. Terrible optics!!

“Tweeting as a political analyst who is keen on seeing BJP defeated! My personal opinion remains that the statement by both the son of the Hon'ble CM of Tamil Nadu Tiru Stalin sir and the son of the ex HM/FM of the Union of India & current MP were WRONG!!”

For one minute let us forget the morality of the terrible thing #UdhayanidhiStalin said . It was wrong PERIOD, but for a moment keep that aside & let's look at it politically....



Earlier on Sunday, Poonawalla criticised Stalin’s remarks as hate speech.