Rahul Gandhi's silence on Udhayanidhi's hate speech may 'eradicate' Opposition alliance

New Delhi: Three days after Udhayanidhi Stalin's call for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not uttered a word sending out a message to over 100 crore Hindus in the country that he wears "Janeu" for votes, his rhetoric of 'mohabbat ki dukan' is fake, and the entire opposition alliance is nothing but hatred against Hindu population, making India a Christian nation and minorities appeasement.

Rahul Gandhi is known for his fake outrage on every matter which helps him target the Modi government. Otherwise, he sees peace and democracy in the country when it comes to the states ruled by Congress or its allies ruled.

It is widely believed that Rahul Gandhi is taking time to search for an idea to hold PM Modi responsible for Udhayanidhi Stalin's hate speech.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and an important constituent of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Even as Hindu leaders of the 'divisive' Opposition alliance are silent for reasons known to everyone, Congress sympathiser and Rahul Gandhi's distant brother-in-law Tehseen Poonawala slammed Stalin's remarks.

Poonawala is married to Monica Vadera, cousin of Robert Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi.

"To all my fellow INDIA alliance supporters, hypothetically if someone in the BJP, a minister or CM's son would compare ISLAM or TRIBALs to malaria, dengue or mosquito, would we not RIGHTLY call them out! Similarly what Udhayanidhi Stalin has said is wrong and we must speak out!" Poonawala wrote on X.

To all my fellow INDIA alliance supporters, hypothetically if someone in the BJP, a minister or CM's son would compare ISLAM or TRIBALs to malaria, dengue or mosquito, would we not RIGHTLY call them out! Similarly what Thiru @Udhaystalin has said is wrong & we must speak out! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 3, 2023

"Suppose if a BJP CM's son or daughter called the Islamic or Christian or Sikh way of Life "Malaria" and asked for eliminating it like mosquitoes, we would term the same as hate speech as defined by the Supreme Court guidelines in Tehseen Poonawalla vs UoI! Udhayanidhi Stalin is wrong," Poonawala wrote.

Suppose if a BJP CMs son or daughter called the Islamic or Christian or Sikh way of Life "Malaria" and asked for eliminating it like mosquitoes we would term the same as #hatespeech as defined by the Hon'ble SC guidelines in Tehseen Poonawalla vs UoI! #UdhayanidhiStalin is wrong pic.twitter.com/xJG2PTnuny — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 3, 2023

However, it was not clear if Poonawala's remarks were of his own or if he was asked by Congress to begin some damage control exercise.

BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi too attacked Rahul Gandhi for his double-speak.

“The DMK leader's remarks within 48 hours after the 'Ghamandia' alliance's meeting in Mumbai has exposed the real character of the 'dukandaar of mohabbat ki dukaan (owner of the shop of love),” Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition INDIA bloc.

“It is clear that a complete eradication of Hindu dharma, Sanatan Dharma, is their primary agenda,” he alleged.

(Shailesh Khanduri is a journalist working for NewsDrum. The views expressed in this opinion piece are personal.)