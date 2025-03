Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) A five-month-old child died after being burnt alive in a fire that broke out in a hut in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

Police said that at the time of the accident in Bali area, the child's parents had gone to work.

The child was identified as Manoj. The reasons for the fire in the hut are being investigated, they said.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, they added.