INS Brahmaputra fire: Deceased Navy soldier gets emotional farewell in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur: Indian Navy leading seaman Sitendra Singh, who died in a fire incident on INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai, was given an emotional farewell in his village in Rajasthan on Thursday.

A 'Tiranga yatra' (Tricolour march) was taken out with the last procession of Singh in his village located in Jhunjhunu district.

Singh went missing following a major fire onboard India's frontline ship INS Brahmaputra at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday evening. His body was found on Wednesday.

The body reached Surajgarh-Chidawa bypass from where the Tricolour march began to his village, Danger.

Hundreds of local people reached the bypass with their vehicles and escorted the decorated military truck carrying the mortal remains of Singh.

They raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and showered flowers.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Sitendra Singh, Ag LS (UW) who lost his life in the unfortunate incident onboard INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," said the India Navy spokesperson in a post on X.