J-K CM, other leaders condemn terrorist attack in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the attack on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg in which two porters were killed and four people, including three soldiers, injured, and said the recent spate of terror violence in the Valley is a matter of serious concern.

Terrorists opened fire on the vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir, in the evening, when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range.

"Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties and injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern," Abdullah said on X.

"I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms and send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that the injured make a complete and swift recovery," he added.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally and pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers," she said in a post on X.

Mufti's daughter and media adviser Iltija Mufti termed the incident "barbaric".

"What's going on with the sudden spate in militant attacks? Condemn this senseless and barbaric act. Deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," she posted on X.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said such acts of terror harm the well-being of the people and deepen their suffering.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the porter who lost his life in today's Gulmarg attack. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers. Such acts of terror harm the well-being of the people and deepen their suffering. I strongly condemn this senseless violence," he said.

Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani said the news of the attack was heartbreaking.

"Heart breaking news from buta Pathri Gulmarg 2 Army soldiers and 2 Army potters lost their lives in a terrorist Attack. Also 3 soldiers, injured in this attack. My deepest condolences to the families and also Pray Injured make a Complete and Swift Recovery," he said on X.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone condemned the "senseless act" of terror.

"The increase in terror attacks after an elected government is in place highlights the disdain and contempt that these terror elements have for democratically elected governments. There is a significant spurt after elections. My thoughts with the families of those who lost their lives. May they rest in peace," he said.

The latest attack comes amid a spike in terror incidents in the Valley.

In a deadly attack on Sunday, six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in Gagangir area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Before that, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Shubam Kumar, in the Tral area of Pulwama district. PTI SSB IJT IJT