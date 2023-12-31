Jharkhand's tourist and picnic spots decked up for New Year celebrations

Ranchi, Dec 31 (PTI) Tourist and picnic spots in Jharkhand have been decorated to welcome revelers for New Year celebrations.

The state administration has asked all districts to deploy adequate security forces and divers at waterbodies frequented by tourists.

They have also been instructed to use drone surveillance where necessary, according to an official on Sunday.

Jharkhand's falls, lakes, hills, dams, rivers, parks, and sanctuaries draw large number of visitors every year from December 30 to the first week of January for New Year celebrations.

In and around Ranchi, the six major waterfalls including Dasam, Hundru, Jonha, Panch Ghag, Sita, and Hirni have already seen an increase in visitors since December 25.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the tourism department has put 'Pryatak Mitras' (tourists' friends) on alert. Local divers have also been assigned to their posts.

As many as 110 Prayatak Mitras are working under the Jharkhand Prayatan Suraksha Samiti (JPSS), a wing of the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC), which manages and maintains the major waterfalls of Jharkhand.

JTDC general manager Alok Prasad said, "No-go areas and danger zones have been identified in waterbodies, and the consumption of alcohol has been prohibited in these areas as a precautionary measure." The use of plastic and thermocol items, as well as playing loud music systems, has also been restricted in order to keep waterbodies clean and avoid unnecessary disturbances.

JPSS president Raj Kishor Prasad mentioned that an average of 10,000 tourists from different parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar visit the seven falls (Hundru, Jonha, Lodh, Dassam, Sita, Panchghag, and Hirni) daily, and this number increases during New Year.

Additionally, four major dams (Kanke, Dhurwa, Rukka, and Patratu) surrounding Ranchi have been decorated for the revelers.

Patratu Dam, which is a 40km drive from Ranchi, has become a popular tourist destination in recent years. Located near the Pithoria-Patratu valley, the dam offers visitors a stunning view of curves, hairpin bends, and green hills.

JTDC general manager added, "We are also organising a musical programme on December 31. A nominal fee of Rs 300 for adults and Rs 200 for children has been set." In Hazaribag, the administration has ensured proper safety and security measures for visitors. Hazaribag Lake, Canary Hill, Chadwa Dam, and Hazaribag National Park attract large crowds during the New Year.

Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said security personnel will be deployed in plain clothes to monitor the revelers. Special checks will also be carried out to prevent drink driving.

In Jamshedpur, Jubilee Park, Dimna Lake, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, and Burudih Lake are the main attractions during the New Year, while Maithon Dam and Topchanchi Lake are major tourist destinations in Dhanbad.

Adequate arrangements have also been made for religious places such as the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar, Chinnamastika Temple in Ramgarh, and Pahadi Temple in Ranchi.

Deoghar deputy commissioner Vishal Sagar mentioned that the administration has made several arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees due to the large crowds.

In addition to these, major hotels and clubs are also prepared for New Year celebrations.PTI SAN CORR SAN MNB