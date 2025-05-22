J'khand CM lays foundation of 520-bed hostel for tribal students in Ranchi

Ranchi, May 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 520-bed multistorey hostel for tribal students in Ranchi.

The hostel is coming up on the campus of the Karamtoli tribal college.

The CM asserted that the government was continuously working towards promoting school and college education.

"The government has decided to renovate all hostels of the welfare department in the state. The inmates will be provided nutritious food three times a day. Cooks and watchmen will also be deployed there," Soren said.

The government also decided to open a library in every district in the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, he added.

The CM said, "We are in an era of competition. The government is providing support to students at every level, from preparing for competitive exams to pursuing courses in fields like medicine, engineering, and law." PTI SAN MNB