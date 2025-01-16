Journalist slams Manoj Tiwari for demanding apology from Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi: Prominent journalist Prakhar Shrivastav on Wednesday hit out at Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, calling him 'nachaniya' and 'ganwaiya' after he demanded an apology from party colleague and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla for losing his nerves during a debate on Republic Bharat after which he was accused of abusing people from Purvanchal.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Shrivastava praised Poonawalla's skills as a spokesperson, emphasizing his education and preparedness for TV debates.

He also challenged Tiwari to engage in TV debates himself, "I challenge these 'nachaniya' and 'ganwaiya' of BJP to come to any TV debate, the spokespersons of the opposition will chew them alive."

राजनीति करने वाले नचनियों और गवैयों को ये पता होना चाहिए कि शहज़ाद पूनावाला एक शानदार प्रवक्ता हैं... पढ़ा लिखा तैयारी के साथ शो में आने वाला प्रवक्ता...



विरोधी दलों के नेता भी ये बात अनौपचारिक बातचीत में स्वीकार करते हैं... और ये बात मैं भी एक tv पत्रकार होने के नाते मानता हूँ… — Prakhar Shrivastava (@Prakharshri78) January 15, 2025

Advertisment

In a video posted on X, Tiwari said, “I strongly condemn the statements of Shezad Poonawalla. He should apologise. I’m sure the party will take cognizance of the matter.”

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began playing victim despite its MLA Rituraj Jha abusing BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla as Choonawala on national television.

In a heated debate on the Republic Bharat channel on Tuesday, Jha began abusing BJP’s national spokesperson and continued to do so many times before the latter replied by saying what if I abuse you?

Advertisment

For AAP, which is fighting an existential battle in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Poonawalla’s apparent warning against abuse was an abuse.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP claimed that Jha, who comes from Purvanchal, was abused by Poonawalla on a national news channel on Tuesday.

Both parties are luring voters from Purvanchal.

Advertisment

Purvanchalis – people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – constitute a sizeable vote bank in the national capital.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.