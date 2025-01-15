AAP plays victim post Rituraj Jha's abusive spat with Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began playing victim despite its MLA Rituraj Jha abusing BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla as Choonawala on national television.

In a heated debate on Republic Bharat channel on Tuesday, Jha began abusing BJP’s national spokesperson and continued to do so many times before the latter replied by saying what if I abuse you.

For AAP, which is fighting existential battle in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Poonawalla’s apparent warning against abuse was an abuse.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that Jha was ‘abused’ and said that they would stage a protest in this regard across Delhi.

The protest will be held on Thursday, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP claimed that Jha, who comes from Purvanchal, was abused by Poonawalla on a national news channel on Tuesday.

Both the parties are luring voters from Purvanchal.

"Jha, who is a Maithil Brahmin, was abused on national news channel on Tuesday by the BJP spokesperson. I want to ask BJP MP Manoj Tiwari that a Maithil Brahmin MLA has been abused...Where are you? Why are you not saying anything?" Singh said at a press conference here.

"We will protest on Thursday across Delhi. My meetings are starting today in Purvanchali areas. I will tell them about this insult. I will also tell them to take revenge this time through the power of their votes," he added.

Accusing AAP of spreading lies through clipped videos to falsely accuse him of abuse, Poonawalla initiated a fast unto death on Tuesday, demanding proof from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegations of abuse against him.

Poonawalla claimed that AAP not only targeted him but also insulted the entire Pasmanda community, branding AAP as anti-Ambedkar.

Dear friends,



If i die - @AamAadmiParty is solely responsible for it..



I am starting a fast unto death because of the lies spread against me by AAP and for my character assassination until AAP proves i abused anybody.



Shri @MediaHarshVT , Aishwarya Kapoor of Republic know the… pic.twitter.com/cFQYAcnSep — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) January 14, 2025

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the