After doctor, mob attack on Judge's house in MP's Anuppur

Anuppur (MP): A group of unidentified persons allegedly threatened to kill a judge, damaged property and pelted stones at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Saturday at Bhalumada, located 35 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman told PTI.

This is the second such incidence within a week. A govt doctor's house of attacked by a mob in Panna disctrict of the state on Tuesday.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Amandeep Singh Chhabra filed a complaint at the Bhalumada police station stating that he and his family were asleep at his official residence when a group of persons hurled abuses and threatened to kill him, the official said.

In his complaint, the judge also said the group damaged property, including a lamp at the gate and iron fixtures, before pelting stones into the courtyard. The attackers fled when the magistrate came out of the house.

A case has been registered against the unidentified attackers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 324 (mischief), 331(6) (which concerns house trespass or house-breaking), 333 (house-trespass with preparation for hurt) and 351(3) (threats of death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property by fire).

Police said an investigation has been launched and they will also examine whether the attack was linked to any recent order in which the magistrate had rejected a bail application.