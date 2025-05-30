Kamal Haasan's films will be 'banned' in Karnataka if he does not apologise: Minister

Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Friday made it clear that actor Kamal Haasan's films will be "banned" in the state, as decided by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), if he does not apologise for his remarks about the Kannada language.

Meanwhile, KFCC president M Narasimhalu said exhibitors and distributors themselves have voluntarily decided not to screen his movie if he doesn't apologise.

KFCC on Thursday said that it will not allow the release of Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his controversial remarks about the Kannada language.

Actor-politician Haasan's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for his upcoming film has sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations.

"I have written a letter, After that, the film chamber of commerce has also taken a good decision and held a press meet yesterday saying that if he doesn't apologise in two days his film will be banned. I extend my compliments to the film chamber of commerce as the Minister for Kannada and Culture," Tangadagi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that irrespective of how big the person is, who has spoken against -- Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka's land and water -- it will not be tolerated. Haasan has to apologise, if not as decided by the film chamber of commerce, his films will be banned.

"We will not allow it, if he doesn't apologise. He should apologise. Any light comment against Kannada will not be tolerated. If he doesn't apologise, we will take our decision," he added.

Asked if his films will be banned in case an apology doesn't come, Tangadagi responded, "Yes".

Responding to a question on actor Shivarajkumar's response to the controversy, the minister said he has asked the Kannada star to talk about it with Haasan.

"I spoke to Shivarajkumar about this when we shared the stage yesterday. Dr Rajkumar (Shivrajkumar's father and Kannada thespian) and family have worked a lot for Kannada cause, likewise Kannadaiga's have also nurtured them. As a senior actor you (Shivarajkumar) make him (Kamal Hassan) understand. I told him on the stage. We cannot tolerate it. Let Shivarajkumar or another senior actor speak to him," he said.

Further pointing at a controversy involving singer Sonu Nigam on Kannada issue, he said if actors from other languages come and speak about Kannada, should we tolerate it? "It cannot be tolerated. I support the stand taken by the film chamber of commerce. The government is with them on this matter." To a question on reported statements by some actors against the move to obstruct Haasan's movie, Tangadagi asked, "...should we keep hearing such comments about Kannada? We want to see Kamal Haasan as an actor, but not as an actor limited to one language, because he has acted in all languages. Respecting actors is our duty, but when it comes to language, whoever it is-- language is first, rest all later. So there is no question of compromise." Speaking to reporters separately, Narasimhalu said if Haasan doesn't apologise, exhibitors and distributors have decided not to go against Kannadigas. "The industry is with Kannada organisations and the people." Kannada organisations have expressed anger over his statement. There is demand that his movies should not be released here. "Political leaders have also condemned his statement-- whether those in the government or those from the opposition. We are not taking any action legally, but the exhibitors and distributors themselves are saying that they will not screen the movie and will screen other films. They have taken the decision by themselves. We are not saying don't release or ban," he said.

Stating that KFCC is in touch with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, and its president Ravi Kottarakara is in touch with Haasan, Narasimhalu said the actor may be adamant on not apologising due to political reasons, but hope that there is a clarity in one or two days.

"During such incidents, star actors in the past have apologised, such things have happened, nothing new," he added.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Haasan, yet again, declined to apologise and said he believed in law and justice and his love for Karnataka was true.

He claimed that the alleged warning by pro-Kannada groups threatening to boycott his film if does not apologise for his remark, was not new and that he had been threatened in the past. PTI KSU KH