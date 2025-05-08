Kashmir cut off from rest of India on Thursday

New Delhi: The Kashmir valley is cut off from the rest of the country today due to the closure of air and road traffic.

Srinagar and Jammu airports have been shut due to "changing airspace conditions in the region" following Operation Sindoor, which involved targeted strikes on terrorist facilities across the border in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

As tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC), airspace restrictions remain in effect.

The airport closure forced the people to take the national highway to Jammu, the only road link to the Kashmir valley.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in Srinagar for a day on Tuesday to attend a TV channel's programme, had to travel to Jammu by road on Wednesday. He then took a train from Jammu to Delhi.

But today, the authorities suspended vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH)-44 due to mudslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban. The authorities also advised the commuters not to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar road till weather conditions improve.

The train services between Jammu and Srinagar have not been made operational yet due to unknown reasons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever train service connecting Katra, the base camp of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine, to Baramulla on April 19, but the visit was postponed due to bad weather conditions.