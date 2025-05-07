Kejriwal, Atishi laud Indian Army after strikes on terror targets under 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Wednesday hailed the Indian Army for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Reacting to the military action, Kejriwal said the entire country stands firmly with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

"We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism. The courage of the Indian Army is the faith of every citizen. We are all together - united against terrorism. Hail India," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Atishi also congratulated the armed forces for the operation, calling it a strong response to terrorism.

"Congratulations to the Indian Army on the success of Operation Sindoor. The entire country stands with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism," she said in a post on X.

The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement issued at 1:44 am, confirmed the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure used to plan and direct attacks on the Indian soil. PTI MHS MNK MNK