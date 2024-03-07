Key Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim designated as terrorist by Home Ministry

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has officially designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, also known as Salman or Suleman, as a terrorist. Gujjar, identified as a key member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organization, has been implicated in a series of terror activities.

Gujjar, identified as a key figure behind multiple terror attacks, particularly associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been implicated in orchestrating numerous incidents resulting in casualties and injuries.

The Home Minister emphasized the government's commitment to dealing ruthlessly with individuals involved in activities threatening the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to declare Gujjar, currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a terrorist. The Act provides legal mechanisms for preventing unlawful activities, particularly those associated with terrorism.

Gujjar, aged approximately 32, hails from Angrala in Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu, and is currently believed to be residing in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The government's decision to designate him as a terrorist comes in light of his alleged involvement in various terror operations, including coordination, supply, and identifying drone drop locations for arms, ammunition, explosives, and cash.

Gujjar's involvement in coordinating, supplying, and executing various terrorist operations, including the distribution of arms and explosives via drones, has been highlighted in the notification.

Additionally, Gujjar's role in recruitment and radicalization, particularly through online platforms and social media, to expand the reach of terror activities has been underscored. The Central Government's decision to add Gujjar's name to the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, solidifies the designation of Gujjar as a terrorist mastermind.

In exercising its authority under the Act, the Central Government has inserted Gujjar's name into the Fourth Schedule, reaffirming its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring national security.