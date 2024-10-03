Khamgaon in Buldhana gets Dy regional transport office; vehicle regn code to be MH-56

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of a 'deputy regional transport office ' (Dy RTO) at Khamgaon in Buldhana district and its vehicle registration code will be MH-56, an official said on Thursday.

With this, the number of Deputy RTOs in the state will rise to 32, while the number of RTOs stand at 24, he said.

Earlier, Dy RTOs were set up in Ichalkaranji (MH-51), Chalisgaon (MH-52), Phaltan (MH-53), Bhadgaon (MH-54) and Udgir (MH-55), while in June last year the state government had approved the upgradation of several deputy RTOs, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali and Satara, to full-fledged RTOs.

In the government resolution issued during the day, the state transport commissioner has been tasked with appointing officers for licensing, registration and taxation at Khamgaon deputy RTO office.

It also directs the transport commissioner to secure land for the new RTO office, besides allocating an interceptor vehicle with approval from the vehicle review committee. PTI KK BNM