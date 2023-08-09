History-sheeter criminal Niranjan Meena murdered in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur: A known recidivist died in Dausa district here after allegedly being thrashed by some people he had fought with earlier, police on Wednesday said.

Niranjan Meena, who had a history of crimes, was found in an injured state near Mehandipur Balaji Police Station.

He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per the primary information, Meena was severely thrashed Tuesday night, police said.

A video has also emerged in which Meena is seen threatening one Sitaram Yadav.

Meena along with 7-8 others had allegedly attacked Sitaram and Yadavram a few days back following which Sitaram had lodged a case against him, police said.

Sitaram Yadav and Yadavram are the prime suspects in the case, police said, adding the matter is under investigation.