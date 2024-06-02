LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi at Congress headquarters after exit polls

New Delhi: A day after exit polls predicted huge win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA, Delhi is abuzz with political activities.
While Modi is holding seven meetings on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who led the INDIA bloc campaign, held meeting at the party headquarters.
In another big development, Arvind Kejriwal will surrender and go back to Tihar jail on Sunday.
Jun 02, 2024 12:54 ISTNDA predicted to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats
India-Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll predicted third term for Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a possibility to cross 400 seats.
Uttar Pradesh
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 67-72 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Its vote share will be around 49% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 8-12 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 39% vote share.
Odisha
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 21-23 seats in Odisha.
Its vote share will be around 51% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, up 12% from the 2019 elections.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-1 seat. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 13% vote share.
Andhra Pradesh
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 21-23 seats in Andhra Pradesh.
Its vote share will be around 53% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
INDIA bloc is predicted to draw a blank. INDIA bloc is expected to corner a 4% vote share.
Telangana
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 11-12 seats in Telangana. BJP won 4 seats in the previous elections.
Its vote share will be around 43% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, up 24% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 11-14 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 39% vote share, up 10% from 2019.
AIMIM is expected to win 0-1 seat.
West Bengal
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 26-31 seats in West Bengal. Its vote share will be around 46% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
TMC is predicted to win 11-14 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 40% of vote share.
Congress-CPM combine is expected to win 0-2 seats.
Maharashtra
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 28-32 seats in Maharashtra. Its vote share will be around 46% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Among NDA constituents, BJP appears to be winning 20-22, Shinde 8-10, Ajit Pawar 1-2 seats.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 16-20 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 43% of vote share.
Jammu and Kashmir
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 0-2 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-3 seats.
Assam
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 10-12 seats in Assam. Its vote share will be around 51% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, up 5% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 2-4 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 38% of vote share.
Uttarakhand
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win all 5 seats in Uttarakhand. Its vote share will be around 60% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down 1% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to draw a blank. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 35% of vote share.
Himachal Pradesh
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 6-8 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Its vote share will be around 64% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down 5% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to draw a blank. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 34% of vote share.
Punjab
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, BJP is predicted to win 2-4 seats in Delhi. Its vote share will be around 26% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, up 17% from 2019.
Congress is predicted to win 7-9 with a vote share of 31%.
AAP is losing big time with 0-2 seats and an 18% vote share.
Haryana
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 6-8 seats in Delhi. Its vote share will be around 48% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down 10% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 2-4 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 44% of vote share.
Delhi
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 6-7 seats in Delhi. Its vote share will be around 54% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down 2% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-1 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 44% of vote share.
Goa
According to the India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 0-1 seats in Goa. Its vote share will be around 52% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, similar to 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-1 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 43% of vote share.
Gujarat
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 25-26 seats in Gujarat. Its vote share will be around 63% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, up 1% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-1 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 33% of vote share.
Rajasthan
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 16-19 seats in Rajasthan. Its vote share will be around 51% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down 7% from 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 5-7 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 41% of vote share.
MP
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 28-29 seats in Chhattisgarh. Its vote share will be around 61% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-1 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 33% of vote share.
Chhattisgarh
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 10-11 seats in Chhattisgarh. Its vote share will be around 57% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, up 6% from the previous election. NDA had won 9 out of 11 seats in 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 0-1 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 37% of vote share.
Jharkhand
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 8-10 seats in Jharkhand. Its vote share will be around 50% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down close to 5% from the previous election. NDA had won 11 out of 14 seats in 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 4-6 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 41% of vote share.
Bihar
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 29-33 seats in Bihar. Its vote share remains at 48% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. NDA had won 39 out of 40 seats in 2019.
INDIA bloc is predicted to win 7-11 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 42% of vote share.
Kerala
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 2-3 seats in Kerala by increasing its vote share to 27% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Congress is predicted to win 13-15 seats while the UDF is expected to win 4 seats. INDIA bloc is expected to corner 41% of vote share.
Karnataka
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 23-25 seats in Karnataka by increasing its vote share to 55% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
INDIA bloc is expected to win 3-5 seats out of 28 seats with 41% of the vote share.
Tamil Nadu
According to the first numbers for its exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu by increasing its vote share to 22% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
INDIA bloc is expected to win 33-37 seats out of 39 seats with 46% of the vote share. INDIA bloc's share has slipped by 6%.