Madhya Pradesh CM visits HAL in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to the city to participate in the third interactive investment session.

Sharing his experience on the social media platform 'X', he said it was nice to come to Bengaluru.

"I enjoyed seeing Tejas (aircraft) here. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also visited here. This is a proud moment when India has made a mark in the world through indigenous aircraft. Congratulations to all the members of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. I am inviting this institute to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh as well," he said.

He sat in the Tejas aircraft to understand its safety and combat capabilities.

The chief minister also shared pictures from the roundtable meeting and networking dinner he had with industrialists.

"Our Madhya Pradesh has immense potential. Our Madhya Pradesh is the most suitable state for large scale investment by the industry," he posted.

Earlier in the day, he paid a courtesy visit to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan ahead of the third interactive investment session in the tech city, which is being held on August 7 and 8.

An official statement from Raj Bhawan stated that the session will see the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister engaging with prominent industrialists across various sectors, including Information Technology (IT), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), textiles, aerospace and Defense, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and medical devices.

This initiative aims to promote Madhya Pradesh as a favorable investment destination and foster economic growth through strategic partnerships, it stated.