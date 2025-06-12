Man held with Rs 3.9 lakh hydroponic ganja in Thane

Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) Police have seized hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 3.9 lakh and arrested a man in this connection from Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

A police team noticed the man loitering suspiciously near a hotel on Shil-Kalyan Road on Tuesday evening and apprehended him.

During checking, the police recovered 130 gm of hydroponic ganja from the accused, identified as Dhiren Wadhwa, resident of Ulhasnagar, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said.

The police also seized a scooter, a weighing scale, a mobile phone and some cash, all collectively valued at Rs 1.24 lakh, he said.

"The evidence clearly indicates he was in possession of the drugs for the purpose of sale," Gaikwad said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Shil-Daighar police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

"We are probing further into his network to identify the source of the contraband and determine whom he was planning to sell it," the official added. PTI COR GK