Meghalaya Class 10 board exam pass percentage 87%, highest in 10 years

NewsDrum Desk
MBOSE SSLC Results 2025

Shillong: Over 87 per cent of 63,682 students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination in Meghalaya cleared the test, surpassing the average pass percentage of the past 10 years, officials said on Saturday.

The average pass percentage for the past 10 years has been in the range of 50-55 per cent, they said.

"This year's result, touching 87.10 pass percentage is a path breaking result, exceeding the record of the results of the past years, which have been hovering around 50 per cent range," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a post on X.

"I also extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 341 schools who achieved 100 per cent pass percentage (sic)," he added.

St Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, emerged as the best-performing school, with Leisha Agarwal topping the list, and many of its students securing multiple positions in the top 20, the officials said.

Many attributed the high pass percentage this year to the ‘CM Impact Guidebook’, an initiative launched by the state government late last year.

