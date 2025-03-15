Militant of banned outfit arrested from Manipur's Kakching district

Imphal: The Manipur Police have arrested a cadre of a banned outfit from Kakching district, officials said on Saturday.

The member of the outlawed People's Liberation Army was apprehended from Langmeidong Mamang Leikai in Kakching on Friday, they said.

In another operation at Dampi ridge in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including a rifle, a single-barrel gun and two IEDs, the officials said.

"Intelligence-based combing operations are being carried out in the hill and valley districts to recover all the looted/snatched/illegal weapons in the state," a police officer said.