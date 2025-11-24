No respite from pollution woes as Delhi AQI deteriorates to 396

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 396, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting moderate fog.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.