Delhi rains: cloudy sky, light showers, high humidity

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky on Friday, with the weather department predicting moderate rain.

The humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius , a notch below normal, while the maximum is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD reported that 0.6 mm of rain was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 0.6 mm at Lodhi Road, 2.1 mm at Aaya Nagar, and 0.2 mm at Palam between 8.30 am on July 4 and 8.30 am on July 5.