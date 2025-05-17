More than one thousand dancers perform Nepali folk dance in Paljor stadium

Gangtok, May 17 (PTI) More than one thousand dancers performed Nepali folk dance at the Paljor stadium here on the occasion of the 50th Sikkim Statehood Day celebrations.

Around 1,100 students of various schools and universities trained by Tapashree Dance Academy, Gangtok, performed on the theme "Asthitva" and danced to the song of Naren Gurung on Friday.

Komal Gurung of Tapashree Dance Academy claimed that the students have set a record in the International Book of Records. Judges from the International Book of Records were present on the occasion.

"This is a celebration of dance, art and culture, and we are extremely proud to have achieved this record..." she said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded the efforts of the dance Academy, stating, "This remarkable achievement showcases our rich cultural legacy and collective pride. My heartiest appreciation to the organisers, dancers, and everyone involved in making this historic event a success. You have made Sikkim proud." Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day on Friday, with Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang congratulating the people of the state on the occasion.

The day began with a Tiranga rally led by Tamang from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium, where thousands of people from all six districts had gathered. PTI COR RG