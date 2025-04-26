Mumbai-bound flight suffers 'tyre burst', none injured, say officials

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound private carrier suffered a delay of about two hours on Saturday following a "tyre burst," when it was preparing for take-off, officials at the airport here said.

One tyre of the flight "burst" when it was on the runway, preparing for take-off around 4.40 pm. The flight with 156 passengers subsequently returned following this and all persons onboard were safe, they said.

The tyre was replaced and the flight later proceeded for its onward journey following a delay of about two hours, officials added. PTI CORR SA SA ROH