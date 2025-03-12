Nashik man detected with Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Nashik: A 60-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nashik has been found to be infected with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such case in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The patient, a resident of the Pathardi Phata area, is currently receiving treatment at the state-run district hospital. He was earlier admitted to a private medical facility but was shifted to the government hospital after his condition worsened, the official said.

“A Guillain-Barre Syndrome case has been detected. Citizens should not panic. If any symptoms of the disease are noticed, visit the nearby hospital for a check-up,” Dr Tanaji Chavan, chief medical officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation, appealed to the public.

GBS is a rare condition where a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and arms as well as problems swallowing and breathing.

About 250 GBS cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far, with the disease also claiming 12 lives. Most of the cases have been detected in Pune and Solapur districts, said officials.