Need to foster entrepreneurship among targeted groups: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Jan 2 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday stressed on entrepreneurship and skill development of youth, women and farmers for overall growth of the country.

He said the government has already initiated various measures to encourage entrepreneurs, an official statement said.

"Entrepreneurship plays an important role in economic development and raising the living standard. It is a powerful tool to empower individuals like youth, women and other people living at the grass root," Kataria said, inaugurating the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Conclave (ERDC-2024) at IIT-Guwahati.

The governor said entrepreneurship should be linked to economic growth to meet the rising aspirations of the youth.

He said the government is making concerted efforts to introduce entrepreneurship development models in all educational institutions in a planned and organised manner, where they can connect with other stakeholders of the startup eco-system.

There is a need to create more awareness for the expansion of entrepreneurship, especially among the students, Kataria said.

Promoting spirit of entrepreneurship will also boost the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, he added. PTI SSG RBT