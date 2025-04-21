Newspapers shows mirror to society, guide it in right direction: Delhi LG

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Newspapers show society a mirror and guide it in the right direction, Delhi LG VK Saxena said on Monday.

Speaking as chief guest at an event marking 78th anniversary of Hindi daily Navbharat Times, Saxena said that he observed the newspapers from a close quarters during the recent elections in Delhi.

"Even before independence, newspapers played a role in showing society a mirror and guiding it in the right direction," he stated.

Saxena lauded the awardees from different fields feted at the event saying "I am proud to act like the local guardian of a state where there are such noble people who serve the country and that too without any or expectation in return," he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present in the event.

Gupta recalled her student days when she wrote press releases for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and personally delivered them to various news paper offices including the Navbharat Times. PTI COR VIT NB NB