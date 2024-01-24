No new liquor shops in state, Chhattisgarh cabinet decides

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to the excise policy for financial year 2024-25, and decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the state.

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya in Nava Raipur ended late in the evening.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy 2024-25 and decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the state.

The draft of the address of the Governor for the second session (budget session) of the new legislative assembly was also approved, he said.

The budget session is scheduled to start from February 5.

The draft of Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2024 was also approved for tabling it in the assembly for the budget estimate year 2024-25, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the draft of the Chhattisgarh Civil Court (Amendment) Bill-2024.

Under this amendment, a provision has been made to change 'District Judge' (name of the position) into 'Chief District Judge' and 'Additional District Judge' into 'District Judge'. Similarly, a provision has been made to replace 'Civil Judge First Class' (designation) with 'Civil Judge Senior Category'; 'Civil Judge Second Class' with 'Civil Judge Junior Category'; and 'District Court' with 'Chief District Court', he said.