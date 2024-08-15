North-East's tallest national flag hoisted at historic INA headquarters in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 15 (PTI) The tallest flag in North-East India was hoisted at the INA headquarters complex at Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur district on the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Indian National Army (INA) soldiers in 1944 had hoisted its flag for the first time in Moirang on Indian soil.

"Today, we proudly witness the unfurling of the tricolour at the historic INA headquarters in Moirang, Bishnupur district. The flag flies high atop the 165 ft tall flagpole, the tallest in North-East India, symbolizing our nation's pride and glory. The INA headquarters, established by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, holds great historical importance. On April 14, 1944, the Indian National Army (INA) first hoisted the tricolour here, marking a pivotal moment in our struggle for independence," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on X.

"As we celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga, let us remember and honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the enduring legacy of India’s Freedom Struggle," Singh said.

Earlier, Singh said "I thought of unfurling the tallest flag in Eastern India and engaged a few persons to do it. A new architectural design which covers the old building of the INA headquarters was built. I wanted to surprise Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. We heard that the old Azad Hind Forces headquarters still had bullet holes and a place of hiding. We reached out to the owner of the house and told him that the government will properly compensate the owners by giving them land." Convenor of INA Memorial Y Modhu Singh applauded the initiative taken by the Biren Singh government to restore the INA's old headquarters.

"We want to convey our congratulations and appreciation to CM Biren Singh for showing keen interest and building a new structure above the old headquarters of INA without altering the old buildings. This will attract pilgrims from all across the country." The house previously belonged to social activist Hemam Nilamani Singh and witnessed iconic moments in India's freedom struggle with Azad Hind Forces launching an all-out attack on British forces and declaring dependence long before the country achieved its independence in 1947.

Grandson of Nilamani Singh, Hemam Nandkumar Singh said "My grandfather joined the INA movement in 1944 and his residence became the INA headquarters after Moirang was liberated on 14th April 1944. The residence was handed to Colonel Shaukhat Malik. After the retreat of INA, he went to Rangoon (in Myanmar) and dedicated to the cause of India's freedom struggle for a year under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Rangoon." A few metres from the INA headquarters is the INA museum which houses letters, weapons and other war memorabilias. The complex has a life-sized bronze statue of Bose which was a gift from West Bengal.

Speaking on the most valuable items in the museum Curator L Sadhna Devi said "We have handwritten letters of Netaji and the original ones are displayed here... ". PTI COR RG