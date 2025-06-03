Odisha Police prepares massive security arrangements for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri

Cuttack, Jun 3 (PTI) Odisha Police has prepared massive security arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath later this month, an official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Y B Khurania on Monday held a high-level meeting with top police officers including those looking after intelligence, law and order, rail and coastal security. He ordered them to give special attention to incidents like possible stampede situation, drive against criminals and devotees amenities.

The DGP also stressed on the deployment of K9 squad or dog squad, the official said.

Several Union ministers and many VVIPs are likely to visit Puri during the Rath Yatra as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited many Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states to visit Puri during the Rath Yatra.

Last year President Droupadi Murmu had witnessed the Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

The DGP also directed to ensure smooth traffic movement, barricade arrangements, and quick resolution of various problems in collaboration with the district administration. The meeting also discussed the issue of dealing with emergency situations, the official said.

Installation of CCTV at various important places in the city, road dividers, traffic zones for traffic management, adequate parking arrangements at various places in the city, maintenance of an orderly traffic system and others were discussed in the meeting.

Similarly, patrolling by police on the sea beach and opening of temporary police outposts there were also discussed in detail.

The Odisha police expect a congregation of lakhs of devotees during the Rath Yatra festival which is celebrated for about a fortnight.

While the Lord's bathing ceremony 'Snan Yatra' will be observed on June 11, the Rath Yatra and chariot pulling is scheduled on June 27. Devotees in large numbers also congregate in Puri on 'Naba Jouban darshan' day (new face darshan) on June 26, a day before chariot pulling.

The Hera Panchami festival will be held on July 1 followed by Sandhya Darshan on July 4 and Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) on July 5.

The Suna Besha (golden attire on chariot) on July 6, Adharpana (drink offering) ritual on July 7 and finally Niladri Bije (return to temple) on July 8, will mark the end of the Rath Yatra festival. PTI AAM BBM RG