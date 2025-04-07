Opposition conspiring to spread unrest, animosity in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Apr 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the frustrated opposition, which is constantly away from power, is conspiring to spread unrest and animosity in the state by inciting religious, regional and caste sentiments in frustration.

However, he said that as long as he is there opposition's efforts will not succeed.

The chief minister was addressing the flag hoisting programme organised at the state headquarters on the occasion of BJP's foundation day on Ram Navami.

Dhami said that every party worker stands united for the honour and security of the state.

He said, "We are united and determined to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. We are all fellow travellers in this journey of a developed state and it will not stop until the goal is achieved." Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said, "In the previous governments, only plans were made. But we make plans, lay the foundation stone and also complete them." Paying homage to the founders of his party, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has become the largest organisation in the world.

He said that it is the result of BJP's efforts that after 500 years, the festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated at Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Dhami said that his party's governments had given excellent governance and that is why, apart from giving it a chance for the third time at the Centre, the people were giving the BJP a chance again and again in the states too.

He expressed hope that due to the work done by the government in the last three years, the party will once again win in the state in 2027.

In this regard, he also enumerated his other achievements including the Uniform Civil Code in the state. He said that many 50-year-old schemes like Lakhwar, Song Dam and Jamrani Dam in the state are also being implemented under the 'double engine' government (BJP government at the centre and in the state).

He urged the workers to start preparing for the upcoming Panchayat elections.