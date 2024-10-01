Over 4,000 rare turtles smuggled from Malaysia seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) More than 4,000 exotic small turtles that were allegedly smuggled from Malaysia were seized at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Tuesday.

Two individuals were arrested under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

Acting on specific inputs that some exotic wildlife animals were being smuggled into the country, the Customs department officials on suspicion intercepted two passengers who arrived here, from Kuala Lumpur on September 27.

An examination of their baggage led to the retrieval of 4,967 small green turtles and 19 units of yellow turtles, which are exotic wildlife species, a press release from the Customs department said on Tuesday.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau officials certified that the seized species were Red Eared Slider Turtles (4,967 units) and Albino Red-eared slider turtles (19 units.) The passenger who had carried the species from Malaysia and another person who was waiting at the airport to receive them was arrested. An investigation was on, the release said. PTI VIJ ROH