Parliament must re-examine new criminal laws: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Congress leader Manish Tewari has demanded that Parliament re-examine the new criminal laws, claiming they lay the foundation of turning the country into a police state.

"The new criminal Laws that came into effect from 12 midnight July 1st 2024 - (Today) lay the foundations of turning India into a Police State," the Chandigarh MP said on X.

Their implementation must be stopped forthwith and Parliament must re-examine them.



The three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.