PETA, actor Parvati Nair gift mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Amid increasing reports of elephants getting agitated at temple festivals, PETA India, along with actor Parvati Nair, has gifted a life-size mechanical jumbo to the 350-year-old Sree Balabhadrakali Kshetram at Perumkadavila near here.

The three-metre-tall, 800-kilogram mechanical elephant, named Devi Dasan, was donated to the temple on Friday evening in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live elephants, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said in a statement on Saturday.

The initiative was sponsored by Action for Elephants (AFE) UK and facilitated by PETA India, the statement added.

"Devi Dasan will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle. After performing the ‘Nadayiruthal’ ceremony for the mechanical elephant, the temple hosted a 'Panchavadyam' performance," PETA said.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvati Nair was quoted as saying that "technology is allowing us to perform our religious duties while ensuring the safety of God’s creation." The actor also noted that the initiative would enable devotees to participate in divine ceremonies "most safely and compassionately." B Adarsh, President of the Sree Balabhadrakali Kshetram Trust, welcomed the initiative stating that it would ensure rituals are performed in a safe and animal-friendly manner.

"In light of the recent horrific incidents in Kerala, where six people were killed during festivals involving captive elephants, we urge other temples to adopt mechanical elephants instead of real ones," he said.

In recent months, several incidents have been reported in Kerala where elephants brought for temple festivals became agitated during the celebration, running amok and causing loss of lives, injuries, and property damage.

PETA in its statement said it has donated 10 mechanical elephants—made from rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors—to temples across the country, six of which are in Kerala.

The other life-size mechanical elephants already in use in Kerala temples through PETA India's efforts include Irinjadappilly Raman at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple and Kombara Kannan at the Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple, both in Thrissur; Mahadevan at the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi; and Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan at Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple in Kannur.

Additionally, PETA India has gifted 'Baladhasan' to the Pournamikavu Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

"A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and functions like a real elephant. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back.

"It operates simply by plugging it into an electrical source. It can be taken through the streets and is mounted on a wheelbase, allowing it to be moved and pushed around for rituals and processions," PETA said.