PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur on his birth anniversary, saying his life epitomises courage and compassionate service.

He said on X, "On the auspicious Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble tributes to one of the greatest spiritual torchbearers of our land. His life epitomises courage and compassionate service." Modi said he was unwavering in fighting injustice.

On the auspicious Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble tributes to one of the greatest spiritual torchbearers of our land. His life epitomises courage and compassionate service. He was unwavering in fighting injustice. May his teachings continue to inspire us… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

"May his teachings continue to inspire us all in building a society he envisioned," he added. Teg Bahadur was beheaded by the Mughals during the reign of Aurangzeb for confronting them for their persecution of non-Muslims.