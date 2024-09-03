PM Modi to address BJP workers in Ahmedabad on Sept 16, says Paatil

Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nearly one lakh BJP workers at an event in Ahmedabad on September 16 during his first visit to Gujarat after assuming office for a third term in June, said a senior party functionary on Tuesday.

While announcing the PM's programme, Gujarat BJP president and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil said workers need to come out of despair that has been prevailing since the saffron party's lower-than-expected results in the recent Lok Sabha polls which saw it falling well short of the majority mark.

An "atmosphere of despair" prevailed in the country after the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results in June because the BJP won less than expected seats (240), said Paatil.

He was addressing BJP leaders at an event held in Ahmedabad as part of the party's nation-wide membership enrolment drive.

"We need to come out of this atmosphere of despair. PM Modi is on a Gujarat visit on September 15 and 16. On the first day, he will attend a programme in Deesa town of Palanpur district. On the second day, he will attend a government event at Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar and an event related to metro service," said Paatil.

While there was no official announcement yet, sources said the PM would first inaugurate the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir and then inaugurate the second phase of metro train service connecting Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar on September 16.

"In the evening of September 16, one lakh BJP workers will gather at GMDC Ground in the city to welcome PM Modi, who will be visiting his home state Gujarat for the first time after assuming office for a third time. Through this event, we will showcase our organisation's strength and give a message to the country," said Paatil.

On the occasion, the Jal Shakti minister told the audience that a project linking 20 rivers would commence during the next couple of months under the PM's guidance.

Paatil said instead of constructing large dams, it is more advisable to go for ground water recharge.

"If we plan to construct a dam, people will oppose acquisition of land for that project. We may have to relocate entire villages and it may take 20 to 25 years to finish the dam. The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh started nearly 85 years ago and the Centre recently allocated Rs 12,000 crore to expedite its completion," the minister maintained.

"Instead of spending thousands of crores of rupees on dams, we should focus on recharging ground water. A large amount of water can be stored through this technique and the cost of fetching water back is also negligible," Paatil insisted.