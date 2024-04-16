PM Modi's message to those who could not make it to UPSC Civil Services 2023 list

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all the candidates who cleared the coveted UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, through a post shared on 'X'.

For those who successfully cleared the exam, PM Modi posts, "I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them."

"I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best" PM Modi said for those who could not make it to the prestigious list.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.

The complete toppers list is available on the official website of UPSC and the PDF has been attached below:

UPSC CSE Result 2023 PDF

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.