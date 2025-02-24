Police registers FIR after Delhi bound flight diverted to Rome post threat email, probe on

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with a suspected bomb threat to an American Airlines New York-Delhi flight, which was forced to land in Rome, Italy.

"Security threat prompted the diversion of American Airlines Flight AA-292, travelling from New York to Delhi, to Rome, Italy, on February 23," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said in a statement.

On February 24, the concerned airline lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident, read the statement.

Based on the complaint's details, police registered and FIR under sections 217 and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, it read.

The matter is under investigation, with security agencies taking all necessary steps to ensure passengers safety, it further read. PTI BM AS AS