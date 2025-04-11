Property dealer shot dead in his SUV in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East

New Delhi: A 50-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead inside his car by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Rajkumar, was allegedly driving his SUV when the assailants surrounded him in different vehicles and fired at him, the officer said.

A purported video showing the victim lying in a pool of blood in the driver seat has gone viral on social media.

The officer said at around 7.15 am the police received a PCR call informing them of multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony.

Police, who reached the spot, rushed the injured man to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said a forensics team has been called to inspect the spot.

"We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter from every angle. Prima facie, we feel that the murder is the fallout of an old rivalry," said the police officer.