Raghav Chadha does it again, skips Arvind Kejriwal discharge ‘party’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has again stayed away from a key public moment for the party, this time after the court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal, even as AAP’s wider ecosystem pushed reactions online.

A check of Chadha’s verified X handle showed no public post, repost, or reply on Kejriwal’s discharge as of the time of writing.

The silence has revived chatter in political circles over why one of the party’s most recognisable faces keeps missing key flashpoints around the party chief.

Chadha is not a leader who operates quietly in the background. His public persona has been built around visibility and a national profile.

In April 2024, NewsDrum had flagged “the curious case of missing Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal” in an analysis on how Sandeep Pathak emerged as the key man for Kejriwal after the arrest.

The report said Chadha and Maliwal were “missing in action” after Kejriwal’s arrest and that their absence triggered speculation and murmurs within party and political circles.

Maliwal later quit the party after the assault row at Kejriwal’s residence and campaigned against him. Chadha, however, continued as a Rajya Sabha member, but has stayed away from public messaging around Kejriwal at key moments.