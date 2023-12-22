Rahul immature, undemocratic; people trust 'Modi's guarantees': BJP

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi as an immature and undemocratic leader and made light of the INDIA bloc's protest at Jantar Mantar here, saying the days of befooling people with such an agitation are gone as they now trust the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the opposition flaying the government for the suspension of its 146 MPs during Parliament's Winter session over their protests on the issue of security breach, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said all MPs should have spoken in one voice over such a sensitive matter but leaders like Rahul Gandhi are instead levelling false allegations.

INDIA bloc parties did not participate in discussions in Parliament over people's issues and important bills and it seems that they have lost their mental balance following the drubbing they received in the recent assembly polls, Thakur said, describing Gandhi as an immature and undemocratic leader.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi's frustration after the poll losses is visible in his conduct inside and outside Parliament and took a jibe at the Congress leader over his 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love) phrase to describe his party's ideology to contrast with the the ruling party's alleged 'nafrat ki dukan' (shop of hate).

Is the way Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was mimicked and "body-shamed" an evidence of 'mohabbat ki dukan' or 'nafrat ki dukant', he asked and took a swipe at the Congress for its "shop of corruption" by referring to the recover of over Rs 350 crore in cash from firms linked to its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The arrogance of opposition parties is visible in their conduct, he added.

"The days of befooling people by holding such protests at Jantar Mantar are gone as they now believe in 'Modi's guarantees' and have put their stamp of endorsement on them," he said.

Thakur accused INDIA bloc parties of insulting constitutional positions with the mimicry of Dhankhar and sought an apology from the Congress. "Instead the lips of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are sealed. They are hurling false allegations instead of offering an apology," he said.

They have become a laughing stock in the eyes of people, he claimed. Jats and farmers will not forgive them for insulting Dhankhar, he added.

Patra said people have witnessed Rahul Gandhi's behaviour and he is instead doing politics over it.

The opposition INDIA bloc on Friday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the suspension of 146 MPs from the two Houses of Parliament during the Winter session and called on people to unite to save democracy in the country.

Rahul Gandhi said opposition members were suspended from the two Houses for demanding answers from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

"The more hatred the BJP spreads, the more love and brotherhood INDIA parties will spread," he said. PTI KR SMN