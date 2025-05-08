Rail Ministry nod to upgrade capacity of Thiruvananthpuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the Union Rail Ministry has approved upgrading the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat to improve ease of travel of daily commuters in Kerala.

Chandrasekhar said this in a Facebook post in which he said that the Rail ministry has approved the upgradation of Vande Bharat from an 8-car to a 16-car rake.

"Grateful to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for addressing the concerns I’ve raised. Achieving the vision of #VikasitaKeralam hinges on strong infrastructure.

"PM @narendramodi ji’s government is accelerating Kerala’s development with modern railway stations, Vande Bharat trains, upgraded highways, and world-class ports," he said in his post. PTI HMP HMP ROH